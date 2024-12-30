iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 3091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

