iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Down 17.0% in December

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,034,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 580.5% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.