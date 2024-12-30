iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.82 and last traded at $128.82, with a volume of 4651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.77.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a market cap of $593.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IYM. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

