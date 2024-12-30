ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ITV Stock Performance

ITVPY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

