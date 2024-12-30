James Beeby Sells 18,500 Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Stock

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director James Beeby sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$68,080.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.20. The company has a market cap of C$333.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

