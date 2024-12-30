Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 32059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Jamf

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 7,702 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $127,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,973.28. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $82,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

See Also

