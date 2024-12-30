Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Short Interest Update

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 949,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Insider Activity at Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 1,843 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $92,186.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,677.42. The trade was a 22.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,171.16. This trade represents a 8.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,843 shares of company stock worth $5,130,437. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

JANX stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. 298,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 3.29. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

