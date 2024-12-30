JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 48.0% in December

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of JCDecaux to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on JCDecaux
JCDecaux Price Performance
JCDecaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Reasons Costco Stock Will Have More Room to Run in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Rev Up Your Portfolio: 3 Hot RV Stocks to Watch in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.