Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF) Short Interest Update

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited (OTCMKTS:JXFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,839,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 32,058,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208,393.0 days.

Jinxin Fertility Group Price Performance

Shares of JXFGF stock remained flat at $0.28 on Monday. Jinxin Fertility Group has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Get Jinxin Fertility Group alerts:

Jinxin Fertility Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jinxin Fertility Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides assisted reproductive services (ARS) in China and the United States. The company primarily offers two treatment solutions, including artificial insemination that is performed with either husband's sperm or a donor sperm; and IVF technology, whereby fertilization is achieved through conventional in vitro fertilization and embryo transfer or IVF with intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Receive News & Ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jinxin Fertility Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.