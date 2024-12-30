John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 58,599 shares.The stock last traded at $32.05 and had previously closed at $32.27.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.