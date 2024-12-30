John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 22,479 shares.The stock last traded at $25.75 and had previously closed at $25.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $654.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

