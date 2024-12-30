John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of PDT stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.