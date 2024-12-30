Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

JSDA stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

About Jones Soda

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.