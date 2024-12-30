Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Jones Soda Stock Performance
JSDA stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.99.
About Jones Soda
