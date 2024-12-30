JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.11 and last traded at $238.41. Approximately 1,037,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,017,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $677.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day moving average is $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 350,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 259,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 124.1% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.