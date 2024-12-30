Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in December

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
JUGRF stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Juggernaut Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juggernaut Exploration
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.