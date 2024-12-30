Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 78,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 425,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).
Kanabo Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 3.04.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
