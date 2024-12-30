Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $125.15 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Announces Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.