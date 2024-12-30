Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) vs. Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Head to Head Review

Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cementos Argos and Kayne Anderson BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC $114.11 million 10.43 $77.07 million N/A N/A

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Argos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77%

Dividends

Cementos Argos pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cementos Argos and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cementos Argos 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 1 2.80

Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus price target of $17.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Cementos Argos.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Cementos Argos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos S.A. offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos S.A.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

