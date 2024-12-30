Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 26271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Kendrick Resources Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £675,675.00, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 16.01.

About Kendrick Resources

(Get Free Report)

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kendrick Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kendrick Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.