Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.67 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 228784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $88.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $637.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Keros Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4750.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after buying an additional 46,041 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 577,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

