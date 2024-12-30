Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.57, but opened at $11.76. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1,727,588 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

