Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 247,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 100,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Klondike Gold Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at Klondike Gold

In other news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

