Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 1697167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

