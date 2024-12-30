Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.