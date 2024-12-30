Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €32.75 ($34.11) on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €27.51 ($28.66) and a 1-year high of €35.26 ($36.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

