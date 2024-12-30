Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,007,200 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 2,530,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,004.8 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at C$32.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.81. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, beer, and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.