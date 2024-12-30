Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $137.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $15,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,255,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,159,895.37. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,351,886 shares of company stock worth $176,825,650 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.