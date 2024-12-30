KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.50. KULR Technology Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 14,490,862 shares changing hands.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

