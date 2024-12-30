Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 208537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KURA

Kura Oncology Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $654.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.