Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Short Interest Update

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
LNZNF stock remained flat at $29.52 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.75.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
