LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 5.5% Higher – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 12,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 26,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $965.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.94.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 336.65% and a negative return on equity of 60.75%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

In other LiveWire Group news, CEO Karim Donnez sold 9,202 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $55,672.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,470.60. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,729 shares of company stock worth $76,841. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

