Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $481.85 and last traded at $482.86. Approximately 163,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,090,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $602.00 to $543.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.29.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.86 and its 200 day moving average is $534.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

