London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance
Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
