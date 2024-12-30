London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

