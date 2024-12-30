LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.93 and last traded at $73.16, with a volume of 405421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 81.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,055,000 after buying an additional 871,708 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $769,500,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after purchasing an additional 347,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,875,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.