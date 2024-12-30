Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $37.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $38.90.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
