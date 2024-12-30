Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 34.5% in December

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the November 30th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $37.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

