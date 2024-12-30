Maiden Holdings, Ltd. Announces Combination Agreement with Kestrel Group

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) has made significant strides by entering into a Combination Agreement with Kestrel Group, LLC, according to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 29, 2024. This transformative agreement aims to unify the businesses of Maiden and Kestrel, creating a new and publicly listed specialty insurance entity.

The outstanding common shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. are set to be converted into shares of a newly established Bermuda company resulting from the merger of Maiden and Kestrel, with the combined entity being rebranded as Kestrel Group. The transaction values Kestrel at $167.5 million, with a significant portion structured as upfront cash, common shares, and potential earnouts.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by both companies’ respective directors and is expected to enhance their competitive position in the specialty insurance market. The combined company will benefit from the leadership of individuals such as Luke Ledbetter as CEO, Terry Ledbetter as Executive Chairman, and Pat Haveron as President and CFO, bringing decades of experience in specialty program and reinsurance underwriting.

The completion of the transaction is contingent upon various conditions, including Maiden shareholders’ approval, regulatory endorsements, and the listing of the combined entity’s shares on Nasdaq. The closing is anticipated in the first half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. In connection with the merger, Maiden has temporarily halted its share repurchase program.

Additionally, the SEC filing also provides insights into Maiden’s strategic actions related to reserve reviews and financial matters. The company foresees incurring charges of up to $150 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, attributed to various factors such as reserve adjustments and potential impairments. Maiden is actively exploring finality solutions to address liabilities not covered by previous agreements, emphasizing transparency and financial prudence.

While Maiden remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and streamlining operations, the forthcoming merger with Kestrel presents an important milestone for both companies. Maiden and Kestrel’s concerted efforts aim to fortify their standing in the insurance industry, capitalizing on synergies and market opportunities. The arrangement signifies a strategic shift towards fee-focused, specialized insurance operations in anticipation of future growth prospects.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

