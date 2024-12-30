Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 180513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 59.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

