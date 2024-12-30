Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.94 and last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 64621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on MFI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFI
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.7 %
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 977.78%.
Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Foods
In related news, Director Linda Mantia purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. 39.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maple Leaf Foods
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.