Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.94 and last traded at C$19.95, with a volume of 64621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFI. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.93.

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 977.78%.

In related news, Director Linda Mantia purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,990.54. 39.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

