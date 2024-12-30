MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Time to Sell?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $17.13. 16,575,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 56,133,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 5.63.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,187,010.60. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MARA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 62.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of MARA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,115,000 after purchasing an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MARA by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.