Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Update

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 102,200 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marin Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.