Marinus Pharmaceuticals Terminates Collaboration Agreement with Orion

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) announced on December 23, 2024, that it has entered into a Termination and Release Agreement with Orion Corporation, terminating several agreements between the two companies. This decision comes as part of Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ strategic review.
The Termination Agreement includes the termination of the Collaboration Agreement, Manufacturing and Supply Agreement, and various related ancillary agreements between Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Orion. Additionally, both parties have mutually released any claims associated with these agreements.
It’s noteworthy that the details provided are not exhaustive, and interested parties are referred to the complete Termination Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Form 8-K submitted by Marinus Pharmaceuticals to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The termination of the Collaboration Agreement with Orion Corporation marks a significant development in Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ strategic direction and partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.
This Form 8-K filing affirms the commitment of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to navigate its strategic alliances effectively and explore new avenues for growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marinus Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Market-Beating Growth Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Stronger Dollar, Stronger Returns: 3 Top Stock Picks for 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Alphabet Could Be the Best Magnificent 7 Stock to Own