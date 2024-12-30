Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $109.78 and last traded at $110.96. Approximately 1,536,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,586,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.76.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $14,444,745 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

