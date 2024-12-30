Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 93.90 ($1.18), with a volume of 74655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.90 ($1.17).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.75 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.66.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

