Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Mawson Gold Trading Up 0.9 %
Mawson Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Mawson Gold
