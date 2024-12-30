Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mawson Gold Trading Up 0.9 %

Mawson Gold stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. Mawson Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.