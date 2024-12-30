MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.60. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 1,739 shares traded.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

