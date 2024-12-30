MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MDxHealth Price Performance

MDxHealth stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXH. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 15.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MDxHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Finally, MVM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MDxHealth by 3.3% in the third quarter. MVM Partners LLC now owns 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

