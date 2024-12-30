Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

