Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 35.5% in December

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 426,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Warner Bros. Discovery: 2 Cores to Shape a Turnaround in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Starbucks: 4 Reasons to Buy on Overblown Strike Fears
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Stock: Here’s Why They’re Doing It
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.