Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Up 58.0% in December

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

