Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in December

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metallus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Metallus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Down 2.1 %

MTUS stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,509. Metallus has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

