MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

MetaVia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTVA opened at $1.76 on Monday. MetaVia has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

MetaVia Company Profile

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

