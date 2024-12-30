MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 16807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $847.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.98%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 19.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

